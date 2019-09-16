Monday Mailbag: September 16, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Van Wert-Wapakoneta, games impacted by weather, Lima Sr.-Riverside, and Crestview volleyball.

Q: Van Wert’s loss to Wapakoneta seemed like “woulda, shoulda, coulda.” What are your thoughts? Name withheld upon request

A: I suppose that’s one way to look at it, but I prefer to look at it in a more positive light.

I thought the defense held up very well against Wapakoneta’s physical style of offense. In fact, the Cougars outgained the Redskins in terms of total offense.

Turnovers hurt the offense and yes, the Cougars had a chance to at least tie the game late, but that’s football.

Make no mistake, Wapakoneta is a very good football team, especially on defense.

Even in defeat, I left Eggerss Stadium with a good feeling about Van Wert team.

Q: How bad will Van Wert’s loss to Wapakoneta hurt their chances of being state ranked? Name withheld upon request

A: We should find out soon, as the first poll of the season is due out later today.

I’m guessing the Cougars might have been somewhere in the No. 10 to No. 12 range, maybe a bit higher with a win. The loss to Wapakoneta means if they’re ranked, it would likely be in the No. 15 to No. 20 range, if at all. Voters can be fickle.

Q: I noticed some of Friday’s games around the state were called early because of weather. How does that work and who makes the final decision? Name withheld upon request

A: I noticed that too. Some games came to an official end at halftime or in the third quarter.

If it’s a lopsided game and it’s halftime or beyond, it’s my understanding that coaches and athletic officials will huddle up with game officials to make a decision. If everyone is on the same page, the game ends at that spot and it counts as an official game.

It may not be ideal, but again, if one team is up 49-0 at halftime and there’s no sign of storms ending anytime soon, does it really make sense to have the teams come back the next day?

Q: I saw the Lima Sr. and Riverside game finished in Mansfield. Why is that? Name withheld upon request

A: Travel concerns. It’s about 200 miles between Lima and Painesville Riverside, which is nearly 30 miles east of Cleveland with a bus ride of over three hours.

Mansfield is roughly the halfway point between the two schools, so it seemed like a good solution. Kudos for to Mansfield Sr. for agreeing to host the conclusion of the game.

Q: I didn’t see Crestview in the volleyball poll last week. Did I miss something? Name withheld upon request

A: No, you didn’t miss anything – the Lady Knights weren’t in it, which was a little surprising to me.

Perhaps they’ll be in the next poll, which comes out today. This is a coaches poll, but if I had a vote, I’d say they certainly belong somewhere in the top 20.

If you have a question for next week’s Monday Mailbag, you can email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.