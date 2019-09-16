Lowell E. Krick

Lowell E. Krick, 72, of Mendon, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Three Rivers, Michigan.

He was born August 22, 1947, in Celina, the son of Henry Junior and Marcile Irene (Sherman) Krick, who both preceded him in death. On March 9, 1968, he married the former Martha Rasawuhr, who survives in Mendon

Other survivors include three daughters, Trish (Mitch) Marshall of Kenton, and Angie (Josh) Sheets and Beth Krick, both of Mendon; three grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Alice) Krick and Martin Krick, both of Celina; and two brothers- and sisters-in-law, Daniel (Janet) Rasawuhr of Mendon and Mary Jim) Sutter of Fort Recovery.

A granddaughter, Zoe Ilene Michele Crider; one sister-in-law, Betty Krick; and two nephews, Alyn Krick and Brett Rasawuhr, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, at First Church of God in Mendon, with Pastor Jake Boroff officiating. Burial will follow in Mendon Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: First Church of God, 102 N. Wayne St., Mendon, OH 45862, or Fort Street Car Classics, P.O. Box 285, Fort Recovery, OH 45846.

Arrangements were handled by W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Mendon.

