Wapak tops Van Wert in low scoring game

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

In a low scoring slugfest, Wapakoneta took advantage of four Van Wert turnovers and held off the Cougars 13-7 in the home opener at Eggerss Stadium on Friday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Cougars (2-1, 1-1 WBL), while the Redskins improved to 3-0 (2-0 WBL).

Kolby Barnhart tries to tackle Wapakoneta speedster Connor McDonald. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“If you look roster to roster I think we were outmanned,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “They were bigger than us and they had a little bit more speed on the field than us, but I thought the effort our kids gave was great.”

Wapakoneta had just one lengthy touchdown drive in the game – an 11-play, 75-yard drive that begin at the 4:39 mark of the first quarter and ended with Evan Kaeck’s one yard touchdown run with 11:45 remaining in the second quarter.

The second score came in the third quarter after Garett Siefring intercepted Owen Treece’s pass and returned it to the Van Wert 23. From there, Kaeck had carries of 10 and 11 yards, then found the end zone from two yards out to give Wapakoneta a 13-0 lead with 5:10 go to in the period.

Kaeck finished the game with 14 carries for 64 yards and two scores and as a team, the Redskins finished with 170 yards of offense, all on the ground. Quarteback Reed Merricle had 12 carries for 43 yards and was 0-3 passing. Connor McDonald had 13 carries for 42 yards.

“I thought our guys did a great job defensively, fighting off blocks and getting to the ball, and we poured our hearts into it and gave it everything we had,” Recker said.

The Cougars got on the scoreboard with 10:58 to go in the fourth quarter, when Connor Pratt fought off a defender, grabbed a deflected pass from Treece and raced 56 yards for the score, followed by the PAT by Peyton McAlpine.

“Connor’s a tough, gritty kid and he’s such a smart football player because he asks questions all the time and he wants to be as good as he possibly be,” Recker said of Pratt.

Van Wert had a shot to tie or take the lead later in the quarter. After the defense forced a three and out, the Cougars took over on their own 48 with 7:47 left. After an illegal blocking penalty, Treece found TJ Reynolds for a 20 yard gain, then four plays later scrambled for five yards on fourth and three. However, after picking another first down, Treece was sacked, then a would-be touchdown pass fell to the turf. One play later, Treece had his final pass intercepted in the end zone.

Connor Pratt sprints to the end zone after catching a deflected pass. Bob Barnes photo

The junior quarterback finished the game 18 of 33 for 156 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, and he had 19 carries for 51 yards. Nine of his completions went to Tanner Barnhart for 52 yards, while seven were to Reynolds for 32 yards.

“Owen’s going beat himself up but he can’t because he’s the reason we were in the game,” Recker said. “While he had some mistakes he had plenty of great plays on offense and defense.”

“Wapakoneta’s defense is very good,” Recker continued. “When they can keep five in the box, stop our running game and be able to take away the pass with the other six, that makes things tough.”

As a team, the Cougars were held to 70 yards rushing.

“It wasn’t perfect but we found a way to win,” Wapakoneta head coach Travis Moyer said. “Give Van Wert credit, they played exceptionally well too.”

Van Wert will play at St. Marys Memorial next Friday. The Roughriders lost to Ottawa-Glandorf 30-27.

“That’s going to be a tough one, Recker said. “We just can’t let Wapak beat us twice. We have watch film, get over it and move on to St. Marys and give another great effort.

Scoring

Second quarter

W – 11:45 Evan Kaeck 1 yard run (Payne Harshbarger kick)





Third quarter

W – 5:10 Evan Kaeck 3 yard run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

VW – 10:58 Owen Treece 56 yard pass to Connor Pratt (Peyton McAlpine kick)