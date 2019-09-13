L’view class holds reunion

The Lincolnview High School Class of 1964 held its 55th class reunion on August 31 at the Black Angus on Main restaurant in Van Wert. A banquet and program was held during the evening. Classmates came from the local area, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Texas, and Georgia. Those attending include (first row, from the left) Ruth Ann Ley Boley, Brenda Bell Dodin, Jeanne Bowen Stoller, Janice Crowe Odenweller; (second row) Arlett Pollock-Evans, Connie Lytle Dobin, Linda Jones, Maggie Jones Sorenson, Diana Jean Medford Gamble, Darlene Smith Fisher, Sharon Putman Feasby, Carol Hoffman Thatcher; (third row) Ronna Baer Kyle, Roger Price, Steve Rhoades, Jeff Thatcher, Barry Thatcher, Dave Kiehl, Jim Beard, Jack Boley, Linda Hammons Anderson; (fourth row) Dennis Berryman, Rex Roth, Chuck Ashton, Paul Gorman, Ed Miller, Bob Foster, Mike Cross, and Larry “Peach” Miller. photo provided