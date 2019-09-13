Crestview wins thriller

Crestview’s Laci McCoy (4) and Lexi Gregory (3) go up for a block during Thursday’s match against Columbus Grove The match featured the 2018 NWC co-champions, and the Lady Knights won a five set thriller, 25-10, 21-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12. Maddy Lamb had 50 assists and was 19-20 serving with three aces. Gregory had 20 kills and Bailey Gregory had 24 digs. The Lady Knights (6-1, 2-0 NWC) will host Antwerp and Kalida at 10 a.m. Saturday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent