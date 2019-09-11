VWCS board interviews finalists for treasurer’s position

Van Wert Middle School Principal Mark Bagley explains the PBIS program to Van Wert City Board of Education members. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Two finalists for the open district treasurer’s position were interviewed Wednesday night by the Van Wert City Board of Education.

The interviews took place in executive session, after the board’s regular monthly meeting. Board members also scheduled a special meeting for 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 16, at the S.F. Goedde Building to officially hire a new treasurer to replace Mike Ruen, who resigned to take a similar job with Hicksville Local Schools.

Superintendent Vicki Brunn also thanked Diane Eutsler, who has been working as interim treasurer, for her efforts on behalf of the district.

Prior to the interviews, the board heard a brief presentation from Middle School Principal Mark Bagley and Assistant Principal Darla Dunlap about PBIS — Positive Behaviors Intervention and Supports — a way for schools to encourage good behavior, much like teaching reading or math.

The VWMS administrators told the board that staff members are meeting monthly to finalize the plan, which are scheduled to be fully implemented during the 2020-2021 school year.

The board’s representative to the Athletic Council, Anthony Adams, told his fellow board members that the stadium committee will meet Thursday to discuss pending athletic facility projects.

“Hopefully, we’ll finalize our final renderings and costs for the prospective baseball/softball complex, as well as renovations to Eggerss Stadium,” Adams said. “Then we’ll hopefully begin the feasibility process on that.”

The board approved two memorandums of understanding with the Van Wert Federation of Teachers — one regarding staff reporting on calamity days, and the other related to contract negotiation procedures.

Board members also acknowledged notification from the City of Van Wert of a Community Reinvestment Area agreement (CRA) with Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

In other business, the board approved Beverly Wisher as a physical education teacher at the Early Childhood Center and approved supplemental contracts for Tabitha Williams and Stephanie Sudhoff as elementary school Student Council advisors; Drew Bittner, elementary school Echo support staff; Zane McElroy, middle school Echo support staff; Jeremy Kitson and Bob Spath, high school Echo support staff; Charlie Witten and Kelly Fritz, High Schools That Work coordinators, and Marty Hohman, VWMS robotics advisor.

The next regular meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.