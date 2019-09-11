Preview: Wapakoneta at Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

In terms of home openers, it doesn’t get much tougher than this.

In a game that has Western Buckeye League title implications, the Van Wert Cougars (2-0, 1-0 WBL) will host the defending WBL co-champion Wapakoneta Redskins (2-0, 1-0) on Friday night.

Turner Witten (76), Ian Cowan (5) and the rest of Van Wert’s defense will have to contend with Wapakoneta’s power running attack. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Our players love to play in front of the wall and on our field,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “It will be nice to get back in front of our home crowd. We are looking for a big crowd to come out Friday and provide us with a little more excitement as we look to upset Wapak.”

It’s the first road game for the Redskins, who opened the season with a 28-0 victory over Bellefontaine, then followed up with last week’s 19-13 overtime win over rival St. Marys Memorial, while the Cougars began the season with a 34-13 win at Bryan, then won last Friday’s WBL opener, 32-7 at Defiance.

“I was happy with how we came out, especially in the second half, with enthusiasm and effort,” Recker said. “After a big Week No. 1 win, I was a little worried about being as emotionally excited going into this game.”

“I was pleased with how our defense stepped up in situations where Defiance had been moving the ball well, Recker added. “We would come up with a sack, tackle for loss, or stop on downs in key situations.”

“We didn’t play perfectly in the first two games but found a way to win,” Wapakoneta head coach Travis Moyer said. “Our players gave great effort.”

“We showed improvement from week one to week two,” Moyer continued. “We need to continue to have great work ethic and strive to become a more consistent football team in all three phases of the game.”

It’s no secret what Wapakoneta wants to do on offense. In two games, the Redskins have literally run the ball 98 percent of the time, by rushing 98 times for 626 yards, while passing just twice, completing both for 25 yards, both against the Roughriders.

The relentless running game is led by running back Evan Kaeck, who has 38 carries for 234 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Reed Merricle (37 carries, 207 yards) and Connor McDonald (13 carries, 132 yards), and Recker knows the three-pronged attack will present a big challenge.

“We will make sure we are in the correct position and playing assignment sound football,” Recker explained. “We won’t be able to simulate their size or their Wing-T offense as well as they run it, so we need to concentrate on making sure we are doing our job and fitting into the correct position on the field.”

“Similarly, they won’t be able to simulate our offense as well as we do it, so hopefully we can gain an advantage with some of the concepts we run offensively.”

Wapakoneta has allowed just 39 yards passing and 285 total yards.

“We can’t simulate a 320 pound defensive tackle,” Recker said. “We are going to have to play with great effort and leverage to overcome the size differential.”

“Van Wert is a very well coached football team,” Wapakoneta head coach Travis Moyer said. “Offensively, Van Wert runs the spread offense and they have a dual threat quarterback that has the ability to hurt you with his arm and his legs. They have the ability to put athletes in space, so we will need to tackle well in the open field.”

Owen Treece has completed 22 of 36 passes for 389 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, with Tanner Barnhart serving as the favorite target (seven catches, 164 yards). Treece also has 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 31 carries, while Levi Newell has 26 carries for 108 yards and a score.

On defense, the Cougars have allowed just 482 yards of offense. Parker Conrad leads the team with 20 tackles and three sacks, while Keagon Hammons, Connor Pratt and Barnhart each have 12 tackles. Hammons has four sacks.

“They run a multiple front defense,” Moyer said of Van Wert. “They are physical upfront and athletic on the back end. When we get an opportunity to make a big play we have to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Van Wert’s last win over Wapakoneta was during the 2009 season, a 55-6 victory.

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.