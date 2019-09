Local YWCA plans voter registration event

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has scheduled Tuesday, September 24, as National Voter Registration Day.

Join YWCA staff members in the Former Mayor Eugene Bagley Alley in downtown Van Wert from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. September 24 and register to vote for the November general election.

In addition to voter registration, there will be music, food, and fun things to do.