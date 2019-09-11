Preview: Crestview vs. Wayne Trace

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HAVILAND — Crestview and Wayne Trace will meet on the football field this Friday, and the Knights will try to extend their winning streak to six over their non-conference rivals from Paulding County.

It’s the final tune up before Crestview begins Northwest Conference play, while the Raiders hope to use the game as a springboard into Green Meadows Conference competition.

Crestview linebacker Isaiah LaTurner celebrates after making a play. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

After losing two straight to open the season, Crestview head coach Jared Owens said the Knights are focusing on the basics.

“We will continue to work on fundamentals and execution of our game plan,” Owens said. “We must focus on improving the things we can control.”

Through two weeks, sophomore quarterback Jayden Ward has completed 4 of 11 passes for 72 yards, a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions.

“He has the ability to learn and understand football in a bunch of different positions,” Owens said of Ward. “He has shown great willingness to do whatever we ask him to do to help the team.”

Brody Brecht also has competed 4 of 11 passes for 27 yards and is the team’s leading rusher with 319 yards and three touchdowns. Caylib Pruett has become a dual threat with 64 yards on the ground and 43 yards via receptions.

“He has brought a level of intensity to practices and games that has made our team better,” Owens said of Pruett. “We can count on him to give it everything he has on every play.”

Through two games, Crestview is averaging 285 yards per game, including 236 on the ground, while allowing 374 yards per game defensively. Defensive lineman Carson Kreischer is the team’s leading tackler with 10, while linebackers Brody Brecht and Isaiah LaTurner have nine each.

“Crestview is well coached and fundamentally sound football team that has fought in each game,” Wayne Trace head coach Mike Speice said. “They have continued to play hard for coach Owens and are gaining game experience. Coach Owens graduated a great senior class and his younger players are playing hard and fast for him. With each game you can tell from film his players are gaining game experience.”

The Raiders (1-1) are coming off a 48-20 loss to Patrick Henry, but Speice believes his team grew even in defeat.

“With each game our kids are gaining game experience and are getting more comfortable with Friday night lights,” Speice explained. “I like the way we have fought for four quarters each game and have improved from week one to week two.”

“We had the opportunity to get some help from younger players which is helping us with depth for Friday nights. I want to continue to get better each week on both offense and defense as well as special teams. We will work hard each week to get better for our Friday night matchup.”

A key for the Raiders is keeping the Crestview offense off the field and not letting the Knights grind out time consuming drives.

“We must play sound defense and continue to get to the ball,” Speice said. “They have a nice big line and the quarterback is big and strong and we must tackle well. Additionally, they have speed in the backfield to go along with a big quarterback.”

Offensively, the Raiders have leaned on the passing game through the first two games

Trevor Speice has completed 28 of 54 passes for 429 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, while Nate Gerber has completed 11 of 19 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also hauled in 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. Owen Manz also has 10 receptions for 172 yards.

The team’s leading rusher is Kameron Bevis with 11 carries for 81 yards, while Nate Showalter has chipped with 60 yards on just nine carries. Overall, Wayne Trace is averaging 392 yards per game while allowing 402 yards per outing.

“Offensively, we must take what the defense is giving us and continue getting better into week,” Speice said. “ As any coach will tell you we must take care of the line of scrimmage and play fast. As always, this is big rivalry game and we must keep our emotions in check.”

The Raiders will open GMC play at Tinora next Friday, while the Knights will entertain Delphos Jefferson the same night.