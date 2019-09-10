VWFD to celebrate 150th anniversary

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Fire Department will be hosting a community open house this Sunday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to celebrate its 150thsesquicentennial anniversary as a fire department.

Shown is a 1907 Ahrens Steamer fire wagon.

The open house will be held at the main station, 515 E. Main St. Parking will be in the back of the fire station and in the Firehouse Carwash lot.

Originally, Van Wert had more than one fire department in the city. Prior to 1869, each of the four wards in Van Wert had its own fire brigade. However, in 1869, the fire brigades combined to become the Van Wert Fire Department.

Starting the day off on Sunday there will be a 5K fun run at 9 a.m. Participants will start and end in front of the fire station. Participants are welcome to run, walk, or ride their bikes. No preregistration required, just show up prior to 9 that morning.

At 10 a.m. the fire station will be open to the public. During the open house there will be fire truck rides, a station where people can dress in firefighter gear or even race against a firefighter. Displays, a children’s combat challenge, station tours, equipment displays, and a “meet your local firefighters” session will also be held. On display will also be Van Wert’s first steam engine and hose cart, on loan from Central Insurance Company.

Throughout the open house there will be live demonstrations given by the fire department. Auto extrication demonstration will be at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. After the auto extrication, visitors can work hands-on with the rescue tools.

A forcible entry demonstration will be held at 11:30 a.m., while a rappelling demonstration to rescue a person that has become entangled while working from a rope will be conducted at 1:30 p.m.

Hot dogs, popcorn, and cotton candy will be provided to those who attend the open house.

For more information about the open house, call 419.238.4918.