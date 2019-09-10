Lancers win IWU Invite

Lincolnview’s cross country teams won the Red Division (small schools) races at 22nd annual Marion/IWU Cross Country in Marion, Indiana on Saturday. The boys were able to bring home 10 individual medals and the girls were able to place five in the top 24. The top finisher for the boys was Devon Bill who was third place overall. He was followed by Joe Sadowski (fifth), Daegan Hatfield (12th), Brandon Renner (14th), and Jackson Robinson (15th). Also in the top 25 were Brad Korte and Keagan Farris. Madison Langdon led the girls with a runner-up finish and was followed by Julia Stetler (eighth), Victoria Snyder (14th), Dylann Carey (20th), and Kenna Mason (24th). Photo submitted