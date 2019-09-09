Van Wert wins Elida Invite

Van Wert won the Elida Invitational at the Denny Schwinnen Courts on Saturday. The four-team event included Bluffton, Celina, Elida and Van Wert. The Lady Cougars won all three doubles divisions, with Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter winning “A” Doubles, Alli Morrow and Lizzie Rutkowski taking “B” Doubles and Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner winning “C” Doubles. Grace Lott was the consolation winner in the lone singles bracket. Photo courtesy of Amie Moonshower