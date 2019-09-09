Monday Mailbag: September 9, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Wan Wert-Wapakoneta, Parkway, state rankings, Elida football and the Cleveland Browns.

Another interesting question came in about high school athletic programs that have enjoyed many continued years of success. Look for that question and the answer next Monday.

Q: Who are you picking this week – Van Wert or Wapakoneta? This is Van Wert’s year! Name withheld upon request

A: You’ll have to wait until Thursday and Pigskin Pick’Em on the Sports page.

Q: You told me to ask again this week, so here I am. Is Parkway considered a sleeper team this year? Name withheld upon request

A: Back-to-back wins over Crestview and Spencerville have certainly opened some eyes and there’s no doubt the Panthers have some outstanding athletes and are improved.

2-0 is a big step in the right direction for a program that has struggled over the years.

The Panthers will begin the MAC grind this Friday with Marion Local coming to town. The Flyers are coming off a 31-7 loss to Columbus Bishop Watterson, so it’s be interesting to see the mindset of the Flyers. I have a feeling they’ll be ready to bounce back.

Q: When will the first state rankings come out for football? Eric S., Van Wert

A: The first Associated Press state football rankings usually come out after Week No. 3 of the season, which would translate into the evening of Monday, September 16 or the morning of Tuesday, September 17.

Q: What’s up with Elida football? I thought they’d be better this season. Name withheld upon request

A: It’s been a rough start for the Bulldogs, who held a 27-7 lead over Delphos St. John’s but lost 28-27, then lost 51-7 to Ottawa-Glandorf in the WBL opener last week.

With no disrespect intended, Elida has a chance to right the ship at Bath this Friday. After that, the Bulldogs have games at Celina and home against Defiance, so there’s a real chance to put things together over that three game stretch.

Q: It’s already looking like the Browns are overhyped and overrated. Do you agree? Name withheld upon request

A: I try not to get too worked up over one game, but as a Browns fan, Sunday was extremely disappointing. 18 penalties, three interceptions and an offensive line that was far from effective at pass blocking made for a long afternoon.

Overhyped? Maybe. Overrated? It depends on who you ask. Again, it’s just one game, but people that were predicting 12-4 and a Super Bowl appearance may want to dial back their expectations.

Remember, they were able to sneak up on a few teams last season. That isn’t the case this year, and this is a team that still has some holes and a rookie head coach.

Hopefully, the Browns will look better next Monday night.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.