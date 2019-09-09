Crestview runs at Tiffin Carnival

Crestview raced in the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin on Saturday, with the Lady Knights finishing 27th out of 49 Division III teams. Ragen Harting (pictured above) was the first Crestview runner, finishing 45th (20:42). She was followed by Emily Greulach, Lauren Walls, Kate Leeth and Megan Mosier. The Knights finished 22nd out of 36 teams and were led by Jacob Forwerck (109th, personal record 18:27), followed by Dayton Schuerman, Hayden Tomlinson, Cameron Cearns, and Danil Lichtensteiger. The teams will race next Saturday at the Eaton Invitational. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent