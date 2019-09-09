Byron Dale Thompson

Byron Dale Thompson of Convoy went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 8, 2019, surrounded by his family at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Byron was born March 3, 1946, in Van Wert. His parents were the late Bernard “Bill” and Wilma (Fensler) Black. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Earl Black, and birth siblings Mildred Delong, Virginia Dawson, Jean Feasby, Margie Taylor, and Marlin Thompson.

Byron and Kathy Boyd Thompson, the love of his life, were married October 7, 1972. He is the father of Doug (Kim) Thompson, Amanda (Mark) Tice, Hayley (Mathew) Neumeier and Vanessa (Zach Smith) Menke. He is Papa to Chase, Dustiny, Makenna, Zachary, Ryleigh, Colten, Maverick, Braxton, Kian, Jake, Natalie, Luke, Conner and Saige. Byron is the son-in-law of Harold and Patricia Boyd and birth brother of Eunice Cook.

Byron loved his family dearly. His children’s passions, became his own. Byron loved taking family vacations, camping and trips to the lake.

Byron was a 1964 graduate of Crestview. He owned and operated his own masonry business most of his life. His wonderful brick homes, archways, fireplaces, and chimneys can be found throughout Indiana, Ohio, and into West Virginia. He was a hard worker and always provided for his family.

Byron loved working his land with his blue Ford tractor. Raised livestock. Grew the best gardens and loved sharing his produce with others. He was a conservationist, planted many trees, and was recognized for his efforts. He was a Good Samaritan helping stranded motorists and visiting the sick.

2 Timothy 4:7: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

A Celebration of Life for Byron will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, at Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church in Convoy. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral home in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be given to his family to continue Byron’s conservationist efforts or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.