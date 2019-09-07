VWCS participating in ColorCycle program

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools is excited to announce a special program now offered throughout the district in conjunction with Crayola. It’s called Crayola ColorCycle — an amazing program devised to repurpose used markers rather than sending them to landfills.

The ColorCycle program has repurposed more than 70 tons of expended markers in the United States and Canada since 2013 and uses the most advanced plastic conversion technologies available today to make wax compounds for asphalt and roofing shingles, as well as to generate electricity that can be used to heat homes, cook food, and power vehicles.

Throughout Van Wert City Schools, students and teachers will be collecting used markers that are ready to be discarded. District residents are being asked to support these efforts by sending their students in with any used markers they may have around the house — even non-Crayola brands. Highlighters and dry erase markers may also be recycled through this program. Look for the black recycling bins located in each school building to deposit used markers.

With district residents’ help, Van Wert City Schools can continue to keep tons of plastic out of landfills each year. Remember, don’t throw out that used marker — ColorCycle it! For more information about the program, visit www.crayola.com/colorcycle.