Law Enforcement 9/7/19

Delphos Police Department

September 4, no time listed — Andrez Reed, 20, of Delphos, was cited for driving under a Financial Responsibility Act suspension after he was found driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop in Delphos. He will appear in Lima Municipal Court on the charge.

September 4, no time listed — Lacy Sheets, 38, of Delphos, was issued a summons to appear in Lima Municipal Court on a charge of theft in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident at a business in the 1100 block of Elida Avenue.