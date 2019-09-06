County Fair student photo winners listed

Judge Quincy Thompson, who is the Van Wert County Fair’s marketing manager and owner of QR Photography, with assistance from Taylor Hirschy, owner of Taylor Ford Photography, faced 163 senior photos and 55 junior photos featuring People, Clouds, Our Fair, Flowers, and Architecture on Thursday morning, August 29.

Best of Show Winners: Top row is Senior Color and B/W. Bottom row is Junior Color and B/W.

Congratulations are due seniors Grace Lare, who was awarded eight ribbons and Best of Show in black-and-white photography, and Katie Mosier, who received two ribbons and Best of Show in Color. Junior Lauren Tracey won two ribbons and Best of Show in black-and-white, and junior Rylie Gallaway collected one ribbon and Best of Show in Color. Each of these winners will also receive a $10 check from the Van Wert Area Photography Club.

Others doing well were senior Jennifer Fraker with four ribbons and juniors Hanna Young, who amassed 11 ribbons, and Chelsea Sanderson, who earned nine ribbons.

The highest number of senior entries in Color was Flowers with 26 and Architecture with 17 in B/W. Flowers also had the highest number of junior Color entries with nine, and in B/W, Flowers, and Architecture tied with six entries each.

Judge Thompson said that Flowers and Architecture were the most difficult to judge because there were so many quality entries. In other areas one seemed to stand out for the blue ribbon, but second and third were harder to determine. She pointed out that the Best of Show in senior color only placed third because its relation to that category wasn’t easy to see, but was a great picture.

The categories for next year’s exhibit are: Van Wert County Fair, Funny Faces, Farm Life, Animals, and Sports. Thank you to all who participated in this year’s exhibit!