Crestview falls to Spencerville

Crestview freshman Addyson Dowler displays her soccer skills during Thursday’s match against Spencerville. Unfortunately for the Lady Knights, Spencerville won 3-1. Louisa Hoppe scored Crestview’s goal in the second half. “I’m super proud of my girls and they played their hearts out,” Crestview head coach John Dowler said. “Spencerville has a good team. We are going to put this behind us, learn from it and get ready for the next game.” The Lady Knights will play at Paulding on Monday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent