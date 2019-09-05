VWPD seeks info on shoplifting incidents

VW independent/submitted information

Crime Stoppers will pay people cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve two shoplifting cases that occurred at the Van Wert Walmart store.

On August 26 and 27, Walmart had two incidents of shoplifting involving the suspect seen in the photo at right. The woman was wearing the same clothing both days and left Walmart in a light-brown Buick.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). Those calling will not have to give their name or reveal their identity. If the information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony cases or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does.