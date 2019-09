Price, Miller lead Lancers at Bluffton

Van Wert independent sports

BLUFFTON – Lincolnview finished second to Bluffton in Northwest Conference golf action at Bluffton Golf Course on Wednesday.

The Pirates finished with 171 team points, while the Lancers had a team score of 183. Delphos Jefferson shot a 200 and Ada, 207.

Landon Price and Evan Miller each carded a 42 for Lincolnview, Avery Slusher fired a 47 and Grant Glossett finished with a 51.