Judith A. Martin

Judith A. “Judy” Martin, 71, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest.

She was born September 3, 1948 in Decatur, the daughter of Don L. and Mildred M. (Stonebraker) Hakes, who both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Lowell F. Martin on August 3, 1968, in Decatur.

Judy attended Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren.

She received a bachelor’s degree in piano performance and taught at both Fort Wayne Bible College and Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne. Judy owned and operated Martin Music in Decatur for over 40 years. Being a very talented pianist, she used her talents in playing in The Messiah for several years at First Mennonite Church in Berne, Indiana, and also notably played for the USO Indiana Hoosiers IPFW in Greenland in 1969. She was previously the pianist/organist for First United Methodist Church, The Crossroad, First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, Decatur United Brethren in Christ Church, and others in the area.

Survivors include her husband, Lowell Martin of Decatur; a daughter, Melanie (Joe) Wolpert of Decatur; one son, Matt (Dee Ann) Martin of Plainfield, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Rileigh Wolpert, Sydni Wolpert, Quincy Wolpert, Kiersten Martin, and Cooper Martin.

A half-brother, Ted Hakes, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Cornerstone Community Church in Decatur, with Pastor Jay Carter, Verlin Rice, Pastor Harold Klinker, and Pastor Matt Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Woodcrest Chapel; 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur; and one hour prior to services Sunday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Adams County Community Foundation-Cancer Fund.

