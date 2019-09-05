2019 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 2

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Week No. 1 of Pigskin Pick’Em is in the books and it wasn’t exactly the start I was looking for.

Out of 28 area games last week I picked 18 (64 percent) correctly while misfiring on 10 others. Meanwhile, guest selector Tracy Keber correctly predicted 19 of the 28 games (68 percent), giving her the win during the opening week of the high school football season.

Week No. 2 brings some interesting matchups, including a game between the defending WBL co-champions, a couple of MAC schools taking on established Division III teams and of course Crestview and Hicksville, which has been a barnburner the past two seasons.

This week’s guest selector is Lori Mcvaigh, Sr. Branch Office Administrator at Edward Jones in Van Wert. I needn’t be reminded that I’m 0-1 against Sr. Branch Administrators.

Out of 27 games, we differ on four.

Games of the Week

Lori Mcvaigh

Van Wert (1-0) at Defiance (0-1): The Cougars looked impressive in last week’s 34-13 win at Bryan. The only real blemish was the loss of Nate Jackson to a collarbone injury, which further depleted the running back corp. However, head coach Keith Recker has confidence in replacements Levi Newell and Kaidan Bates.

Defiance has some weapons, including mobile quarterback Aaron Cruz and 6-4, 230 pound running back Tyrel Goings, but we agree that the Cougars are the favorite in this game.

Truxell: Van Wert; Mcvaigh: Van Wert

Hicksville (0-1) at Crestview (0-1): Both teams struggled in their respective openers, but that doesn’t mean this won’t be a good game. In fact, it should be another close one between the two non-conference rivals.

The Knights have won three consecutive games against the Aces and we think they’ll make it four straight on Friday night.

Truxell: Crestview; Mcvaigh: Crestview

St. Marys Memorial (1-0) at Wapakoneta (1-0): My first instinct is to pick Wapakoneta at home in this one, but I also picked the Redskins to win the WBL.

If nothing else, it should be a physical and fast game. Wapakoneta didn’t throw a pass against Bellefontaine last week and the Roughriders tossed just two passes in a win over Sidney.

This should be a close one and we’re both going with the home team.

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Mcvaigh: Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf (0-1) at Elida (0-1): Both teams will try to recover after giving up first half leads last week. The Titans led Eastwood 14-0 before losing 21-14, while the Bulldogs led Delphos St. John’s 27-7 at the half, but fell 28-27.

There could be a lot of points in this game and at least in my mind, it could be considered a toss-up. However, both of us are giving O-G a slight edge in this one.

Truxell: Ottawa-Glandorf; Mcvaigh: Ottawa-Glandorf

Marion Local (1-0) at Columbus Bishop Watterson (1-0): This game features a Division VI MAC and state power and an established Division III team.

This is a game where we differ. I don’t normally pick against MAC schools, but I’m going to here. Mcvaigh is sticking with the MAC.

Truxell: Bishop Watterson; Mcvaigh: Marion Local

Coldwater (1-0) at Cincinnati Mount Healthy (1-0): Another intriguing matchup between Division VI and Division III teams. Unlike the Bishop Watterson-Marion Local games, both of us are going with the MAC team in this one.

Truxell: Coldwater; Mcvaigh: Coldwater

Wayne Trace (1-0) at Patrick Henry (1-0): The Raiders escaped Paulding with a one point win, while the Patriots beat Milbury Lake 30-0.

I really want to pick Wayne Trace, but I’m going with Patrick Henry. Mcvaigh doesn’t agree and is siding with the Raiders.

Truxell: Patrick Henry; Mcvaigh: Wayne Trace

Best of the rest

Celina at Shawnee

Truxell: Celina; Mcvaigh: Shawnee

Bath at Kenton

Truxell: Kenton; Mcvaigh: Kenton

Versailles at Delphos Jefferson

Truxell: Versailles; Mcvaigh: Versailles

Fairview at Paulding

Truxell: Fairview; Mcvaigh: Fairview

Parkway at Spencerville

Truxell: Spencerville; Mcvaigh: Spencerville

Leipsic at Columbus Grove

Truxell: Columbus Grove; Mcvaigh: Columbus Grove

Ada at Arlington

Truxell: Arlington; Mcvaigh: Arlington

Pandora-Gilboa at Bluffton

Truxell: Pandora-Gilboa; Mcvaigh: Pandora-Gilboa

Antwerp at Hilltop

Truxell: Antwerp; Mcvaigh: Antwerp

Ayersville at North Baltimore

Truxell: Ayersville; Mcvaigh: Ayersville

Tinora at Wauseon

Truxell: Wauseon; Mcvaigh: Wauseon

Edon at Edgerton

Truxell: Edgerton; Mcvaigh: Edon

St. Henry at Fort Loramie

Truxell: St. Henry; Mcvaigh: St. Henry

Minster at Covington

Truxell: Minster; Mcvaigh: Minster

Fort Recovery at Valley View

Truxell: Fort Recovery; Mcvaigh: Fort Recovery

Anna at Brookville

Truxell: Anna; Mcvaigh: Anna

Ansonia at New Bremen

Truxell: New Bremen; Mcvaigh: New Bremen

Piqua at Lima Sr.

Truxell: Piqua; Mcvaigh: Piqua

Lima Central Catholic at Delphos St. John’s

Truxell: Lima Central Catholic; Mcvaigh: Lima Central Catholic

Next week’s guest selector will be Keith Milligan. If you would like to be considered as a future guest selector, simply email sports@thevwindependent.com.