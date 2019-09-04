Preview: Van Wert (1-0) at Defiance (0-1)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Already down a couple of players when the season opener at Bryan, the Van Wert Cougars (1-0) will go into Friday’s Western Buckeye League opener at Defiance (0-1) a little thinner at running back.

Jake Hilleary continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered in the Allen East scrimmage and his replacement, Nate Jackson, sustained an injury to his collarbone against the Golden Bears.

However, head coach Keith Recker has confidence in the next man up.

Van Wert’s Levi Newell will start at running back against the Defiance Bulldogs. Photo courtesy of Jerry Mason

“Levi Newell will start at running back,” Recker said. “He is a very patient runner who does a good job of getting positive yards. Kaidan Bates (5-7, 160 sophomore) will back him up. Kaidan is a quick and elusive back. TJ Reynolds could play some tailback if we need him to as well.”

Against Bryan, Newell (5-7, 170 senior) rushed for 40 yards on 10 carries.

In his first varsity start at quarterback, Owen Treece was 13 of 20 for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and the 5-10, 175 pound junior also had 21 carries for 129 yards and a score. His favorite target was Tanner Barnhart, who had three receptions for 80 yards. Reynolds snagged five receptions for 21 yards, easing the loss of Dru Johnson, who’s recovering from a preseason injury.

“Owen Treece is proving he is one of the top offensive players in the league,” Defiance head coach Kevin Kline said. “The kid is picking up right where Nate Place left off. I can’t imagine how good they would be if Hilleary was still in the line-up.”

“It is difficult to simulate their speed and their style of offense,” Kline continued. “They hit you with option, counter treys, traps, draws, bubbles, rollouts, and the deep ball. That’s a lot to try to stop in one week.”

Official stats show the Cougars limited Bryan to just 155 yards of total offense, with 65 of those yards coming on one play. Reynolds returned an interception for a touchdown, Parker Conrad finished with 10 tackles and three sacks, while Keagon Hammons had seven tackles and four sacks, and Recker was pleased with the defense as a whole.

“Both of our defensive ends (Holden Reichert and Turner Witten) did a very good job at fighting off blocks and doing their responsibility,” Recker explained. “Our safeties, Owen Treece and Nate Jackson, also did a very good job at recognizing run/pass quickly and were able to fill their gap on the run and also be good in pass coverage.”

“Defensively, they get after you and they are physical,” Kline said of the Cougars. “They use their speed to swarm to the ball and they don’t miss many tackles. They have a lot of people going both ways, but I that doesn’t seem to affect them or slow them down.”

Van Wert’s defense will be tested against a Defiance offense that has a number of returning weapons, including quarterback Aaron Cruz (5-11, 176 senior), who completed 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and an interception, and rushed six times for 49 yards in last Thursday’s 21-13 season opening loss to Napoleon.

Running back Tyrel Goings (6-4, 230 senior) had 21 carries for 81 yards and both of Defiance’s touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 21 yards, while Simeon Swinney (5-9, 150 junior) had four catches for 34 yards. Caden Kline (6-4, 187 senior), who will play baseball at Ohio State had four receptions for 22 yards.

“They are much improved from last year – they can throw a lot of formations at our defense and they run the ball very effectively but are able to pass well also,” Recker said of the Bulldogs. “They ran a few trick plays and unbalanced formations that we will need to recognize and be ready for.”

On defense, Defiance gave up 193 yards to Napoleon, with linebacker Romero Pearson (6-0, 182 senior) leading the way with 12 tackles.

“Defensively they will be in a similar structure as Bryan,” Recker said. “They have a good defensive line and their defense overall is physical and runs to the ball well.”

Van Wert has won two straight against Defiance – 37-0 last year and 48-7 in 2017.

Friday’s Van Wert at Defiance game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.