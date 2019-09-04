LuAnn Sigler

LuAnn Sigler, 63, of Rockford, passed away Monday evening, September 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after battling cancer for the past five years.

She was born June 16, 1956, in Celina, the daughter of Robert W. Clay Sr. and Vivian R. (Frysinger) Clay, who both preceded her in death. On February 1, 1975, she married Kim Sigler, who survives.

Other survivors include two children, Angie Stephenson (Ryan) Berry of Rockford and J.R. (Jana) Sigler of Ohio City; a brother, Robert W. (Vicki) Clay Jr. of Grabill, Indiana; one sister-in-law, Sandra Clay of Greencastle, Indiana; and four grandchildren.

A brother, Larry Clay, also preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 9, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Brad Kittle officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, and an hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice or the Parkway Music Boosters. Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.