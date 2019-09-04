2019 Jr. Fair Livestock Auction prices down significantly

Junior Fair dairy exhibitors are shown with a dairy cow as the traditional gallon of milk is auctioned off Tuesday at the Junior Fair Livestock Auction in the Farm Focus Arena. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Sales figures were substantially down for this year’s Junior Fair Livestock Auction held Tuesday — especially when compared to 2018’s record-setting totals.

Buyers this year spent a total of $103,170.02, more than $50,000 less than 2018’s record total of $157,343. With a meat value of $53,784.78, Junior Fair livestock exhibitors went home with a total of $156,954.80. That compares to more than $200,000 last year.

As usual, the largest number of animals sold were swine, with a total of 74 hogs sold for a total bid of $22,900 less than half the $46,245 paid out for 87 animals in 2018. The swine meat was worth substantially more ($7,130.15) than last year’s $5,059.81, for a total value of $30,030.15, or an average of $405.81 per exhibitor, more than $184 less per hog than last year.

The second largest livestock category was poultry, where 44 birds were sold for a total bid of $9,175. That compares with $11,795 paid out in 2018 for 37 birds. With a total meat value of $291.81, each poultry exhibitor took home an average of $215.18, more than $100 less per bird than in 2018.

Other livestock categories are as follows:

Dairy feeder calves — A total bid of $15,100 was recorded on a total of 33 calves, for a per-exhibitor average of $457.58, significantly less than last year’s average of $767.89. The value of the meat this year was $11,407.57, compared to $13,361.81 in 2018, for a total sale price of $26,507.57 for an average total sale price of $803.26, down from last year’s average total price of $1,185.45.

Steers — A total bid of $14,350 was made on 19 steers, compared to $20,685 paid in 2018 for 20 steers. The total value of the meat this year was $24,845.08, versus $26,365.97 in 2018, for a total sale price of $39,195.08, or an average of $2,062.90 per exhibitor. That compares to 2018’s total of $47,050.97, or an average of $2,352.55 per exhibitor.

Sheep — The 27 market and performance lambs sold for a total of $15,200 this year, a per-animal average of $562.96. That compares with $11,795 for 18 sheep in 2018, a per-animal average of $655.28. The total meat value this year was $4,852.14, compared to $3,186.70 in 2018. That equates to a total sale value of $20,052.14, or an average per-animal sale value of $742.67, versus a total of $14,981.70, and a per-animal sale value of $832.32.

Market goats — A total of 27 animals were sold for a total bid of $10,500.02, a per-animal average of $372.30. That compares to a total of $11,235 for a total of 20 goats in 2018, a per-animal average of $561.75. With the total meat value $4,551, the total sale price this year was $15,051.02, or a per-animal average of $557.45, versus a total of $14,160.60 and a per-animal total sale average of $708.03 in 2018.

Turkeys — A total of 24 birds were sold this year for a bid of $6,300, or a per-bird average of $262.50. That compares to 28 birds sold in 2018 for a total bid price of $10,865, or a per-bird average of $388.04. The total meat value this year was $355.32 for a total sale price of $6,655.32, a per-exhibitor average of $277.31, versus a total sale price of $11,156.60, or $398.45 per bird in 2018.

Rabbits — A total of 34 rabbits were sold for a total bid price of $8,675, a per-animal average of $255.14. That compares to 52 rabbits sold in 2018 for a total bid price of $17,630, a per-animal average of $339.04. The total meat value this year was $350.71 for a total sale price of $9,025.71, a per-exhibitor average of $265.46, versus a total sale price of $18,108.86, a per-exhibitor average of $348.25, in 2018.

The auction of the traditional gallon of milk brought in $970, versus the record of $2,825 set in 2018.

Shown is a collage of photos from Tuesday’s Junior Fair Livestock Auction.