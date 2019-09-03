VW gasoline prices mostly under state avg.

VW independent/submitted information

Local gasoline prices varied 23 cents Tuesday from the low price of $2.36 at the Murphy USA station in the Towne Center Boulevard to the high price of $2.59 per gallon at the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main Street. All but one, though, was under the state average of $2.58 per gallon.

In between are the following: $2.37 a gallon at the Lassus Handy Dandy and Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington Street; $2.38 a gallon at the Pak-A-Sak Marathon on South Shannon Street and Casey’s General Store station on South Washington; $2.41 a gallon at the Shell station on South Washington; and $2.49 a gallon at the Brookside Marathon on West Main and the One Stop Shop Sunoco station in the 200 block of North Washington.

Ohio gas prices have risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.58 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations. Gas prices in Ohio are 19.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 14.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.07 per gallon on Tuesday while the most expensive is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 92 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.61 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $3.38 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.56 per gallon on Tuesday. The national average is down 14.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 26.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“With last week’s decline in the national average, the tally now stands at seven straight weeks of decline, and heading into the fall, its nearly guaranteed that gas prices will continue to fall as we switch back to cheaper winter gasoline and demand plummets, especially as Hurricane Dorian shuts down the Southeast,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While a China-U.S. trade deal could undermine the normal seasonal decline in prices that we anticipate, it’s still nearly guaranteed that average gas prices in nearly every state will stand lower on Thanksgiving and Christmas versus where we stand today.

“With the changeover to winter gasoline just two weeks away for a bulk of the country, we believe there will be additional drops in gas prices ahead,” DeHaan added. “For those concerned about pricing impacts from Hurricane Dorian, we remind motorists that not all hurricanes impact prices — in fact few truly leave a mark — the last being Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which impressively knocked out an third of all U.S. refining capacity.

“The number of refineries seeing such impacts for Dorian will likely be zero, and that makes all the difference,” DeHaan said. “GasBuddy’s app also continues to track where motorists can find gas in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina with Dorian bearing down.”