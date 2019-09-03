Lancer Jr. High CC teams in action

Submitted information

The Lincolnview Junior High cross country teams competed in two more events this last week – the Wayne Trace Invitational on Tuesday and the 40th annual Grove Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

The Junior High boys led the way with a first place team finish at Wayne Trace and a second place team trophy at Columbus Grove. Kreston Tow was the individual winner at Wayne Trace and then improved his season best time to 11:35 in taking fourth place at Columbus Grove. Nick Evans and Jevin Looser also ran season bests at Grove.

The girls team placed fifth on Tuesday night at Wayne Trace and then finished tenth in the much larger meet at Columbus Grove on Saturday by running their best team race of the young season.

Olivia Snyder lead the way at Wayne Trace, finishing 19th, and Dani Allen was the first Lancer at Columbus Grove, finishing 46th. Sylvia Longstreth, Reese Suever, and the previously mentioned girls all ran personal best times at Grove.