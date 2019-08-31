Harold D. Kreischer

Harold D. Kreischer, 85, of Van Wert, died at 9 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born December 8, 1933, in Van Wert County, a son of Lawrence and Edith (McClure) Kreischer, who both preceded him in death. His wife Cheryl L. (Wells) Kreischer, survives him.

Other survivors include his daughters, Bonnie Thatcher and Sue Harting; a son, Jeff Kreischer; his grandchildren, Bryn Nicole Thatcher, Brock Thatcher, Clint Harting, and Cole (Katie) Harting.

He was preceded in death by a son, Bradley, who died in infancy; eight brothers, Gaylord, Ralph, Robert, Floyd, his twin Gerald, Larry, Max, and Jimmie; and a sister, Barbara Bashore.

He retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert after 41 years of employment and he farmed for more than 60 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

He loved to play the harmonica and played it many, many times for a dear child, Jordy Custer. He accepted challenges as they came in his life with faith in God and went on with life. He was a skilled craftsman and stayed with a project until it was finished to his satisfaction. He also enjoyed spending many of his winters in Florida.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Chris Farmer officiating. Burial will take place in Maumee Cemetery in Antwerp.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church and Van Wert Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.