Crestview donation

Shown is Crestview social worker Katlyn Short accepting an anonymous $2,500 donation from Convoy Community Foundation Trustee Ron Schumm for the foundation’s new Student Needs Fund, while Crestview guidance counselors Kris Kill and Dave Springer and Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf look on. Short will be responsible for administering the fund, assisted by guidance counselors, and an application will be used to qualify students and demonstrate need. Anyone wanting to donate to the fund should call Greg Kulwicki at 419.771.7555. All donations are tax-deductible, but prospective donors should consult their tax advisors for more specifics. photo provided