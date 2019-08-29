Golf: Lady Lancers fall to St. Henry
Van Wert independent sports
St. Henry topped Lincolnview 196-219 in girls’ non-conference golf action at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday.
Winter Boroff led the Lady Lancers with a 47, with Shiann Kraft right behind at 48. Adalee Purk shot a 56 and Dylann Carey rounded out the scoring with a 68.
Ellen Naumann of St. Henry took match medalist honors by shooting a 45.
Lincolnview will return to action Wednesday, September 4, at Bluffton.
POSTED: 08/29/19 at 3:38 am. FILED UNDER: Sports