Golf: Lady Lancers fall to St. Henry

Van Wert independent sports

St. Henry topped Lincolnview 196-219 in girls’ non-conference golf action at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday.

Winter Boroff led the Lady Lancers with a 47, with Shiann Kraft right behind at 48. Adalee Purk shot a 56 and Dylann Carey rounded out the scoring with a 68.

Ellen Naumann of St. Henry took match medalist honors by shooting a 45.

Lincolnview will return to action Wednesday, September 4, at Bluffton.