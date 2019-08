Lincolnview remains undefeated

Lana Carey (2) and Lincolnview improved to 4-0 with a dominating 25-9, 25-12, 25-9 victory over Ottoville on Tuesday. Madison Williams had 23 digs, 11 kills and six aces, while Carey had 22 digs. Kendall Bollenbacher had 13 kills and Brianna Ebel had 31 assists. The Lady Lancers will host Elida next Tuesday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent