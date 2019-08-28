Crestview soccer now 3-0

Crestview’s Addyson Dowler (above) scored four goals to lead the Lady Knights to an 11-0 victory over Paulding on Tuesday. Aliya Clouser scored twice and Maddi Ward, Salex Overmyer, Lindsey Schumm, Katelyn Castle and Macy Kulwicki each added a goal. “The team came to play tonight,” head coach John Dowler said. “All 16 players played aggressive and worked well as a team. The team is really starting to come together with their play.” Crestview (3-0) will play at Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent