Coldwater defeats Crestview

Crestview’s Bailey Gregory sends a serve to Coldwater during Tuesday night’s match between the two teams. Coldwater posted a 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 win over the Lady Knights. Gregory was 11-11 serving with an ace, while Lauryn Black led the team with 12 kills. Maddy Lamb had 25 assists and Lexi Gregory had 15 kills. Crestview (2-1) will play at Wayne Trace on Thursday, September 5. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent