8 people appear for hearings in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eight people appeared for criminal hearings over the past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Two people were sentenced this past week.

Conner Townsend-Elliot, 21, of Middle Point, was sentenced to two 90-day jail sentences, each with three days credit for time served, on charges of corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, and placing harmful substances in food, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The two sentences are to run at the same time.

Chadd R. Dailey, 42, of Rockford, was sentenced to four days in jail, with four days credit for time served, on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was also placed on two years of community control.

Two people also appeared for arraignment hearings.

Cierra Miller, 33, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to one count of identity fraud, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield set an unsecured personal surety bond in the case and scheduled a pretrial conference for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 18.

Johnathon Wells, 23, of Antwerp, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the third degree, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. September 18.

Zachariah M. Minyoung, 18, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his personal surety bond by failing to appear for a hearing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. A $20,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 11.

Angela Jose Reynaldo Furr, 19, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of sexual imposition, a misdemeanor of the third degree. A presentenced investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 10 a.m. September 11.

Two people signed waivers of their constitutional right to a speedy trial in order to secure more time to prepare their cases.

Sarah Rebecca Ann Stephenson, 44, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, signed a time waiver and was given more time to prepare her case. An oral motion to modify her bond was granted and she was ordered released on a personal surety bond. A pretrial conference will take place at 8 a.m. September 18.

Jayson Foppe, 19, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver and was granted additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. September 18.