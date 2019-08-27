Van Wert County Fair free preview tonight

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The 163rd Van Wert County Fair gets underway a little more informally than usual this year with a Community Night free “fair preview” starting at 5 p.m. today, while a circus will also be performing during this year’s fair.

Fair Marketing Director Quincy Thompson said the Community Day allows area residents to get a feel for this year’s fair without having to pay admission. Rides won’t be operating this evening, but a number of vendors will be set up and harness racing will be on tap in front of the grandstand. Thompson encouraged race-goers to dress up for the Derby Day celebration tonight, and also to bring some canned goods being collected for the Trinity Friends Food Bank.

Harness racing will also be held Thursday evening, while thoroughbred horse racing events will be held Monday, Labor Day.

A highlight of this year’s fair is the Cincinnati Circus, which will be bringing its acts to the fair for five performances a day starting Friday and running through Monday. The circus is sponsored by Cooper Farms and will be located on the north end of the fairgrounds.

Hypnotist Mike Bishop will also be performing at this year’s fair in the Entertainment Tent, along with lots of other free entertainment.

Wednesday, the first official day of the fair, is Senior Citizens Day, where seniors get in free before 4 p.m. Starting at 10 a.m., senior will be treated to free coffee and doughnuts in the Entertainment Tent. Seniors can also listen to presentations from various area businesses in the Entertainment Tent throughout the day.

A ribboncutting ceremony will be held at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of the grandstand to officially open the fair, followed by the Cheer Show. After the first cheerleading squad performs, Thompson said there will be a big surprise announcement made by the fair board to the grandstand audience and on its Facebook page.

Thursday is Veterans Day, with a number of special events planned for local veterans that day (see story in Archives).

Friday is Youth Day, with a Kids Dream Day event set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. that day. The COSI on Wheels vehicle will return to the fair this year, as well as a Kids Zone free entertainment area. A bicycle will also be given away that day in front of the grandstand.

In continuing an emphasis on artisan work, the fair will have a pottery thrower in the Commercial Building, which will complement a glass blower who will providing demonstrations north of the Commercial Building and a chainsaw wood carver who will be returning to the fair again.

The three local high school bands will also provide music on the fairgrounds on Saturday, with Lincolnview playing from 3:30-4 p.m., Van Wert from 5-5:30 p.m., and Crestview from 6:30-7 p.m.

Thrill rides will return this year to the north end of the fairgrounds, where they have been traditionally, while kiddie rides will be located closer to the midway. Saturday is also First Responder Day, when first responders can get in free.

In addition to the Cheer Day event and horse racing, grandstand events include a truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m. Friday; Motocross racing starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed at 8 p.m. by a Tug-A-Truck event; the Demolition Derby at 6 p.m. Sunday, with a raffle of a demolition car provided by 2As Auto of Convoy being raffled off before the event, with proceeds going to the Van Wert County DARE program; and drag racing on Monday at 7 p.m.

The Barnyard Battle will also be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in the new Farm Focus Arena on the south end of the fairgrounds.

Church services will be held Sunday, as well as a car show from 2-5 p.m. Sunday. A petting zoo will be available daily and Kiddie Tractor Pulls.

Thompson said admission costs remain the same as last year, with a $7 daily admission rate, while a season pass can be purchased for $20 and memberships are $28.

The Fair Board is also doing a lunchtime promotion on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, where people can attend the fair starting at 11 a.m., but have their admission fee refunded to them if they leave by 2 p.m.