Random Thoughts: Luck, Day and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Andrew Luck, the Colts, high school football, OSU coach Ryan Day, fall sports, local coaches and a new conference.

Andrew Luck

Still stunned about Andrew Luck.

However, who can blame the guy for wanting to protect his own well being? Pro football is a violent sport and he’s battled injuries for much of his career. If he wants to leave the game that’s his choice.

He’s young, he’s rich and he’s intelligent and now he’s free to do what he wants for the rest of his life.

The only bad thing about this – the timing, but that’s pretty obvious. It seems like this sort of decision should have been announced at least a couple of weeks ago.

Next year

I can’t help but think the Colts will select a quarterback in the first round or perhaps the second round.

It’s supposedly going to be a quarterback-rich draft and unless Jacoby Brissett has a stunningly impressive year, next year will be the year to make that pick.

High school football

There are plenty of traditional openers and some other intriguing matchups on the opening week schedule.

Look for our predictions Thursday, as Pigskin Pick’Em makes its return to the Sports page.

New era at OSU

The Ryan Day era officially begins Saturday as the Buckeyes host Florida Atlantic.

Some would say the new era actually began last fall when Day coached the first three games, but I disagree. It certainly may have laid the groundwork for Day, but it’s all different now.

I still can’t shake the feeling Ohio State will lose a couple of games, maybe three, this fall. I hope I’m wrong.

Fall sports

It’s nice to see fall sports underway – golf, girls’ tennis, cross country, soccer, volleyball and football.

Here’s hoping all Van Wert County teams enjoy success this fall.

Local coaches

Thank you to fall sports coaches who have faithfully sent in their results early in the new season. Win or lose, all of the local coaches have been great about getting the information in to us.

With six cross country and volleyball teams, four golf and soccer teams, two football teams and one tennis team, it’s impossible to get out to every single event, so help by the coaches is vital, and it’s very much appreciated.

New conference

This doesn’t affect this area, but a new high school conference will begin conference in the fall of 2021.

It’s called the Three Rivers Conference, not to be confused with the Three Rivers Athletic Conference.

It’ll be made up of Lehman Catholic and Riverside from the Northwest Central Conference, Bethel, Covington and Miami East from the Cross Country Conference, Milton-Union and Northridge of the Southwestern Buckeye League, and Troy Christian of the Metro Buckeye Conference.

When teams start moving, it usually creates a ripple effect. Stay tuned.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.