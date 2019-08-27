Golfers needed for scramble in Payne

Submitted information

PAYNE — The St. Paul United Methodist Church in Payne is sponsoring a Jack-N-Jill Golf Scramble on Saturday, September 7, at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.

Teams are made up of two people (one male, one female) for a nine-hole scramble with a tee-off time of 9:00 a.m. Players will alternate balls throughout each hole and the scramble will feature a two-putt rule. Amateurs are encouraged to participate as the outing is for fun.

The cost per person is $20.00 and includes green fees, golf cart and meal.

Registrations will be accepted through Saturday, August 31. Please contact Mike Brady at 419.263.2037 or Gary Burke at 419.263.3017.