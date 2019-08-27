C’view Bd. transfers funds, hears reports

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — The transfer of funds for two Crestview Local School District construction projects was approved during Monday night’s meeting of the Board of Education.

Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen talks to the board about the importance of preparing students for life after school. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

One transfer of $1.6 million was moved from the General Fund to the Capital Projects fund for the classroom addition project, and another $2 million was earmarked for Early Childhood Center renovations.

Treasurer Ashley Whetsel told the board the transfers represent half the cost of each project, with the remainder to be paid next year. Both projects are scheduled to be complete by the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Crestview’s three building principals told the board the new school year is off to a successful start.

Classes began last Wednesday, and Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette told the board her building is going with the theme “Today a Reader, Tomorrow a Leader.”

“We’ve been focusing on helping the students set individual reading goals with our focus still on literacy as well as some schoolwide goals that we’d like to achieve,” Schuette explained.

Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer told the board that he’s met with each class individually to explain this year’s school theme: “Cultivate Kindness.”

“We talked a little bit about how they can really make an impact on the culture of our school,” Kreischer said.

Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen noted that he gave a pep talk to students during an assembly.

“We talked about performing and giving your best effort,” Bowen told the board. “It’s not necessarily about winning, but a personal initiative to get after it and dig in and give your best, regardless of the situation.”

All three principals commended the custodial staff and summer help for getting the facilities ready for the new school year.

Earlier in the meeting, Bowen talked about how the high school wants to help students prepare for life after graduation through work, the military or college.

He shared a video that’s shown to sophomores that focuses on post-secondary education, including community college and technical training.

“As a school and as a staff, and as we look at a portrait of our graduates, we want to provide students with an opportunity for an initial pathway through a rigorous curriculum, develop relationships with those students along the way and help them with their future,” Bowen said.

Bowen also noted Crestview High School was ranked 81st in Ohio and 2,270th in the nation by U.S. News and World Report magazine. The ranking is based on various factors.

After a brief discussion, the board 4-1 to approve eSports as a school club, which will be led by volunteer staff members approved by the board. The lone “no” vote was cast by Lori Bittner. Allen East and Bluffton also have eSports clubs.

In other business, board president John Auld was named as Crestview’s delegate to the Ohio School Board’s Association’s Capital Conference, Kristy Bagley was hired as a volleyball varsity assistant coach and Jeremy Best was approved as seventh grade baseball coach.

The board also accepted a $3,239.79 donation from the Klein Trust of the Van Wert County Foundation for needy children, and board members approved several trips, including one to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis October 26 through November 2; a government trip to Chicago March 23-24; an eighth grade trip to Washington D.C. May 4-8; a seventh grade trip to Columbus May 7-8, and a sixth grade trip to the U.S. Air Force Museum in Dayton on May 21.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, September 23, in the district conference room.