VW wins Cougar Classic

Van Wert’s Grace Lott returns a shot during Saturday’s seven team Cougar Classic, which was won by the hosts. Lott finished as the runner up at first singles, while Alli Morrow was second singles champion and Lizzie Rutkowksi claimed the third singles title. Van Wert’s doubles teams of Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter, and Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner also won titles. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent