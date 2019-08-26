Salem to host 104th Gymanfa Ganu event

VW independent/submitted information

VENEDOCIA — Salem Presbyterian Church will again be hosting its annual Gymanfa Ganu (Welsh Festival of Song) this coming Sunday, September 1, beginning at 7 p.m.

This year marks the church’s 104th year of honoring its Welsh musical heritage.

Director of this year’s festival is Van Wert native Christopher Uhl, who has directed prior performances. He will be joined by Paul Hoverman of Van Wert, who will assist in creating a choir of 16-20 voices to provide special music for the popular annual musical festival.

Organist for the evening will be Connie Lloyd O’Neill, while David VanTilburg will play piano for this year’s event.