Law Enforcement 8/26/19

Van Wert Police

August 25, 8:12 a.m. — Jason L. Mitchell, 45, of 317 Thorn St., was arrested on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant while at the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.

August 25, 5:27 a.m. — Gary D. Heyne, 58, of Celina, was arrested by the Celina Police Department on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant and transported to Van Wert.

August 24, 10:58 a.m. — Tyler C. Enmark, 24, of 1008 E. Main St., was charged with assault for an incident that occurred at his residence.

August 23, 5:31 p.m. — Sonny A. Metzger, 44, of 507 Bonnewitz Ave., was arrested on a Lima Municipal Court warrant while in the 600 block of North Washington Street.

August 22, 7:34 p.m. — A 15-year-old Marsh Foundation resident was cited for being an unruly juvenile.

August 21, 8:16 p.m. — Nicole L. Martin, 34, of 1111 W. Main St., Apt. B, was charged with domestic violence in connection with an altercation in the 500 block of North Chestnut Street.

August 19, 9:51 p.m. — Katrina M. McDavid, 40, of Lima, was cited for disorderly conduct for urinating in the Van Wert Police Department parking lot.

August 16, 10:32 p.m. — Jason A. Zamora, 41, of Payne, was arrested on a Paulding County Common Pleas Court warrant while near the intersection of Central Avenue and Vine Street.

August 12, 8:28 p.m. — Allan K. Joseph, 61, of Ohio City, was cited for possession of a drug abuse instrument while in Franklin Park.