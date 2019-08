Lancers down Lima Sr. for first win

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Four different players scored to help Lincolnview defeat Lima Sr. 4-0 in boys’ non-conference soccer action at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

It was the first victory of the season for the Lancers (1-2).

Goals came from Justin Braun, Clayton Leeth (penalty kick), Landon Moody (penalty kick) and Ethan Crow.

The Lancers will host Ada at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.