Indiana man dies in Paulding County crash

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING TOWNSHIP– A Fort Wayne, Indiana, man was killed in a one-car accident that occurred Sunday afternoon on Ohio 500 in Paulding County.

Aaron Crutchfield, 38, a passenger in a car driven by Brandon Smith, 29, of Paulding, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Paulding County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries received in the crash, which occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Smith’s 1998 Chevrolet Corvette was westbound on Ohio 500 traveling at high speed when Smith reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve and drove off the right side of the highway. The Corvette overturned several times before coming to a stop in a cornfield along the highway.

Investigating troopers said Smith was also injured and was initially taken to Paulding County Hospital before being life-flighted by Samaritan to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Paulding and Payne Volunteer Fire Departments and EMS personnel, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Paulding County Coroner’s Office, and J&R Towing.

The Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always where their seat belts and never drive distracted or impaired.