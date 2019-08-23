Patrol having OVI checkpoint in Van Wert

Van Wert independent

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Van Wert this evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Based on provisional data, there were 367 OVI-related fatal crashes, in which 402 people were killed last year in Ohio,” said Lt. Jonathon Gray, commander of the Van Wert Patrol Post.

“State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways,” Gray said.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced later today.