VWCS Bd. thanks Ruen for service; hears Eggerss update

Van Wert City Schools Treasurer Mike Ruen holds a memento from his 12 years as district treasurer. The August board meeting was Ruen’s final one as treasurer. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert City Board of Education gave Treasurer Mike Ruen a nice send-off, while also hearing an update on the Eggerss Stadium renovation project and approving a number of personnel-related actions.

Ruen was honored by the board for his 12 years of service to the district.

“I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Ruen for dedicated, tireless service to this school district,” said Board President Scott Mull. “It is with a heavy heart that I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors, and (I) will truly miss the skill and knowledge you brought to the treasurer’s office.”

Mull noted that Ruen, who is leaving to take a similar position at Hicksville Local Schools, never missed a regularly-scheduled board meeting, while leaving the district with the highest cash balance — $6 million — of his tenure. Mull also said he was impressed that the carryover balance of 91.25 days is the same as when Ruen started 12 years ago, even though expenses have increased and state funding has decreased during that time.

Ruen has provided stability to the treasurer’s office, which has had just two people serving in that capacity over the past 30 years. That compares with six superintendents during that time.

Ruen said he has enjoyed serving the district the past 12 years, and was humbled by the responsibility given to him in the treasurer’s position.

“I’ve always hoped to do the very best job that I could for the district and the people of this community,” he noted.

A reception was also held for Ruen prior to the board meeting in the Grand Lobby of the NPAC.

Also Wednesday, Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton provided an update on the Energy Optimizers lighting project, as well as safety and security issues in the district.

Clifton noted that the lighting project was nearing completion, adding he has already seen a difference from the project.

“I think you’re going to find a noticeable difference in all of our facilities, both outside and inside, with respect to the lighting,” he said, noting that he has already noted exterior lighting is much brighter than before the project.

Clifton also talked about a new security project that provides key fobs, not keys, to staff members needing access to the buildings at various times throughout the day. The new fob system allows administrators to keep track of who enters each building, by what door, and when, while also sounding an alarm when a door is left open that requires someone to investigate.

Clifton also noted that the district’s police presence has increased in and around school buildings and at district bus stops, while also announcing that a stop bar camera is installed on a special education bus recently purchased that could identify motorists that illegally pass the bus when it is stopped.

“We’re hoping to see if that will be beneficial for all our buses,” Clifton added, who also said he hoped motorists watch out for stopped buses now that school is back in session.

The assistant superintendent also thanked classified employees for their service to the district, noting that those workers: paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and custodians, provide invaluable contributions to the district.

Superintendent Vicki Brunn noted new graduation requirements for 2021 and 2022 graduates, while noting students have the option of staying with the current requirements, or can opt for requirements that allow them to become more prepared for college or employment, while gaining career credentials, completing college coursework, and other options.

That choice will end with the 2023 graduation year, Brunn noted.

Board member Anthony Adams, who represents the board on the Athletic Council, provided an update on the Eggerss Stadium and baseball/softball field projects.

“We are very close to having things progress on that,” Adams said of the stadium and baseball/softball complexes, noting that the district should have renderings on both projects, while a feasibility study is also underway to discover the best way of presenting the projects to the board and to the community for fundraising.

“Both of these projects are multimillion-dollar projects, very high dollar, and we want to make sure we go about it the right way… and do things correctly,” Adams said.

The board also heard a presentation by FCCLA students and advisor Lynda Ragan on competitions the students participated in.

In other action, the board:

Accepted the following donations: From the Van Wert County Foundation — $26,308.45 from the Richard L. and Nadie O. Klein Memorial Trust Fund; and $401.23 from the Lacy L. Trammel Memorial Fund; From the Cooper Family Foundation — $2,000 for the 2019 education grant and $1,500 for the VWHS Renaissance Program; Van Wert Business Development Corporation — $1,500 for the CEO (Career Educational Opportunity) program; For the VWHS Principal’s Fund — $500 from BKH Inc. (doing business as Master Driving School) and $86.19 from Pel Industries Inc.; Baseball State Tournament — $500 from Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry; Girls’ Basketball athletic Account — $100 from Melfour LLC.

Rescinded the part-time 2019-20 contracts of the following cafeteria workers: Chris Amweg, Marcia Priest, Diana Foltz, Karen Dunlap, Barb Reed, Sue Ringwald, Brenda Watkins, Karla Donelly, Jay Prichard, Judy Myers, Wilma Richardson, Dawn Pontius, Marlene Foss, and Bobbie Poe. Brunn said the action was taken to allow the part-time workers to have time off at their convenience.

Learned that a public meeting has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, in the Van Wert Elementary School conference room to provide public comment on the district’s use of IDEA Part B funding.

Authorized the treasurer to contract with Phelan Insurance Agency for district property and liability insurance coverage through Wright Specialty Insurance at a cost of $65,004.

Approved the following employment contracts for the current school year, pending their meeting all requirements: Valerie Baker, Taylor Semer, Kelly Parrish, and Nick Kallas, all Early Childhood Center paraprofessionals; Vicki Marbaugh, VWHS/VWMS cafeteria worker; Robin Workman, VWHS Language Arts teacher.

Accepted the resignation of Demond Johnson as a volunteer assistant varsity coach and approved a contract with Johnson as a paid assistant varsity football coach.

Approved the following coaching volunteer coaches: Rachel Dickman, volunteer assistant cross country coach; and Steve Hellman, Adam Tussing, and Harry Florence, all volunteer assistant football coaches.

Approved the following supplemental contracts: Early Childhood Center – Angie Stemen, data manager; Shelly Place, RTI manager; Kim Dowdy, wellness champion; VWES – Sara Royer, student rewards-primary; Ashley McElroy, student rewards-intermediate; Amy Covey, RTI manager-first grade; Ty Wannemacher, RTI manager-second grade; July Mosier, RTI manager, third grade; Colten Royer, RTI manager-fourth grade; Jared Army, RTI manager-fifth grade; Donna Clark, data manager-first grade; Cindy Etzler, data manager-second grade; Kathy Long, data manager-third grade; Josh Early, data manager-fourth grade; Drew Bittner, data manager-fifth grade; Betty Holliday and Alex Schmidt, Jumping Jammers advisors (.5); Betty Holliday, Road Runners advisor; Marty Hohman and Mary Kramer, Summer Science advisors (.5); VWMS – Anita Zuber, Scholastic Bowl advisor; Chris Gemmer, Tami Suzuki, Kelly Fritz, and Rachel Gehrlich, student rewards (.25 each); Marie Markward, Trisha Ridenour, and Ben Laudick, Cougar Leader program (.33); Susan Semer, yearbook advisor; Audrea Mancinotti and Alexa Terry, school newspaper advisors (.5); Steve Sealscott, Jason Haggerty and Bryce Crea, intramurals advisors (.33); VWHS – Katie Adelblue and Tricia Hughes, Beta Club advisors (.5); Nancy Brown, VWHS newspaper advisor; Melissa Bloomfield, school play director, school musical play director, and school musical music director; Bob Sloan, pit orchestra director; Krista Baer, Excaliber (yearbook) advisor; Eugene Aufderhaar, German Club advisor; Brenda Smith, Junior Class advisor; Natoshia Wilhelm, National Honor Society advisor; Wendy Howell and Jeff Hood, coordinators of student rewards (.5); Khandiss Klinger, Spanish Club advisor; Judy Krites and Katie Bowersock, Student Council advisors (.5); Charles Witten, Varsity “V” Club advisor; Melissa Bloomfield and Julie Reichert, Chamber Choir advisors (.5); Jennifer Trittschuh, Scarlet Squad advisor; Nancy Brown, senior project teacher (two classes); Pam Switzer, senior project teacher (two classes); Natoshia Wilhelm, senior project teacher (one class); Frankie Bowen, senior project teacher counselor; Matt Saunier, VWHS Marching Band support staff; Bob Spath and Zane McElroy, Robotics Club advisors (.5).

Approved the following leadership team members: District Leadership Team – Vicki Brunn, superintendent; Justin Bragg, district technical director; Bill Clifton, assistant superintendent; Chris Covey, district director of curriculum and instruction; Ben Collins, VWHS dean of students; Ruth Ann Dowler, district special services coordinator; Nikki Adams, ECC preschool teacher; Angie Stemen, ECC/ES teacher; Lori Bittner, ECC principal; Tracy Wehner, VWEC assistant principal; Jared Army, fifth grade teacher; Andi Sealscott, first grade teacher; Ty Wannemacher, second grade intervention specialist; Justin Krogman, VWEC principal; Traci McCoy, fourth grade teacher; Darla Dunlap, VWMS assistant principal; Tiffany Werts, VWMS math teacher; Anita Zuber, VWMS English-language arts (ELA) teacher; Bob Priest, VWHS principal; Bob Spath, Project Lead the Way-math-science teacher; Kim Doidge, VWHS math teacher; Katie Bowersock, VWHS resource representative; VWECC/VWES Building Team – Tabitha Williams, third grade; Regina Brennaman, preschool; Ashley Sinn, second grade; Hannah Phlipot, fifth grade; Shelly Place, kindergarten; Alex Schmidt, physical education; Jen Arend, literacy; VWMS Building Team – Chris Gemmer, sixth grade math; Mark Bagley, principal; Ben Laudick, eighth grade math; Zane McElroy, GTT; Rachel Gehrlich, seventh grade ELA; Sara White, guidance; VWHS Building Team – Katie Adelblue, social studies; Pam Switzer, ELA; Dave Froelich, assistant principal; Frankie Bowen, guidance; Jeremy Kitson, science.

Learned that two teachers have been advanced on the salary schedule because they have completed educational requirements. Monica Donley was advanced from Master’s plus 15 hours to Master’s plus 30 hours, while Kim Fleming was advanced from Master’s degree to Master’s plus 15 hours.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the NPAC.