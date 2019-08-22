L’view Board hears reports, OKs contracts

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

School began on Monday for Lincolnview students and, during Wednesday night’s monthly meeting, the district Board of Education received an update on how things started for students and staff.

“Enrollment is really high, with the most junior high students I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said. “We have 161 junior high kids, which is pretty full. It’s a full cafeteria and I’m sure all of our classrooms are hopping.”

Lincolnview’s new 2019-2020 staff members include (from the left) Jennifer Eddy, Emilee Grothouse, Katie Lloyd, Sarah Kill, Austin Ahlborn, and Kyle Williams. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Mendenhall also thanked the board for supporting the ACT prep course and he noted 12 students are participating in this year’s CEO program.

Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer said last week’s open house was a success and she thanked the custodial staff, summer help and secretarial staff for helping to prepare for the new school year, and she added it’s been a good first three days.

“The students have been excited to be inside and outside and they’re loving the playground,” Meyer said. “They’ve been going over to the Community Center for gym because the new scoreboards are in the gym, waiting to be installed.”

Mendenhall and Meyer also introduced several new staff members – Intervention Specialist Kyle Williams; Junior High Math and English Teacher Katie Lloyd; Instrumental Music Teacher Austin Ahlborn; Cross Categorical Intervention Specialist Emilee Grothouse, and Kindergarten Paraprofessionals Jennifer Eddy and Sarah Kill.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder told board members that new phones have been installed in the buildings and he said new soccer shelters are in and being assembled. He also said the track and cross country programs are getting new uniforms and he added the district remains in need of substitute bus drivers.

Several personnel contracts were approved by the board, including Kyle Williams, elementary intervention specialist; Nita Meyer, transportation coordinator; Tammy Miller, latchkey assistant; Kory Thatcher, seven grade boys basketball coach; Chris Boyd, eighth grade girls basketball coach; Kyle Stechschulte, volunteer junior high boys’ and girls cross country coach.

A donation of $3,750.38 from the Van Wert County Foundation-Klein Trust was accepted by the board, as was a $2,675 donation from the Lincolnview Athletic Boosters for a wrestling mat.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock presented the board with early projections of revenues and expenditures for the current school year and he said it’s a work in progress with more information to come.

“We’re putting in new employees and we’re some off our payroll registry and hopefully that number is more refined next month,” Bowersock explained.

In other business, the board formally approved several routine items, including bus routes for the 2019-2020 school year; elementary workbook bills and class fees, and an agreement with Mercer County Education Service Center for curriculum director services.

The board also approved an application for the National School Lunch, Breakfast and Government Food Program for the current school year, an agreement for fleet, liability and property coverage with Phelan Insurance Agency, and a memorandum of understanding with the Lincolnview Local Education Association regarding supplemental position changes.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.