Thirty-One Bag Bingo event set in Convoy

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Days Committee will be holding a Thirty-One Bag Bingo on Saturday, September 28, at the Edgewood Park Building in Convoy. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., Early Bird Bingo will start at 10 a.m., and regular Bingo will follow. Those interested can play 20 games of Bingo for $20.

There will also be a “Memory Basket” raffle. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased the day of the event.

Pizza, sandwiches, taco salad, and cinnamon rolls will also be available for sale that day.

Proceeds will be distributed to various organizations throughout the community and to Edgewood Park. Convoy Community Days over the years has supported the Convoy Soccer Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Crestview girls’ soccer and cheerleaders, the Convoy Historical Society, Crestview scholarships, several Edgewood Park projects (including purchasing new tables, mulch for playground, seed money for new kitchen facilities), Convoy Fire & EMS, and more.