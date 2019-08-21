Longtime club member remembered

Long-time Camera Club member Joe Schramm passed away early Sunday morning, August 11. On Thursday, August 15, a memorial gathering was held from 3-5 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home in Cridersville.

Larry Dickerhoof, Rex Dolby, and Cheryl Knost were among the friends, relatives, and acquaintances who attended the memorial.

After signing the guest register, we were invited to sort through the sheets (shown in the illustration) and pick one of Joe’s pictures that we particularly liked. Possibly six or more of his photos had been selected and mounted on the 8 inches high by 6 inches wide paper. The back listed his immediate family members, in-laws, and folks he was uncle and great uncle to, as well as where his ashes will be buried.

On a separate table was a notebook with one of the pictures on each page with the location of the image. In the case of the illustration, it is Blackwater Falls in Blackwater State Park in West Virginia.

I had never seen this done before and I thought — how it would be just like Joe to hand me this sheet and say, “Here’s something to remember me by.” He was a good soul and will be missed.

In the accompanying photo of the memorial sheet, I have added Joe’s photo in the upper right hand corner just to help readers remember who he was.