Collaborating with VW County Fair Board

In the past month, three outdoor concerts were presented within a 45-mile radius from the heart of Van Wert in northwest Ohio.

By Tafi Stober

These fair concerts entertained in excess of 18,000 people who were entertained by not only the music but the energy, sites, and attractions that are a hallmark of Ohio fair culture. County fairs are a glorification and celebration of our agriculture. The fusion of our agri-society and the arts are on full display. All generations participate in creating the spectacle and then indulging in its abundance.

The Van Wert County Fair has a 163-year history! Consider that. Since 1883, the Van Wert County Fair has been creating community and providing experiences that future opportunity is built upon. The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation believes in the power of our county fair and is pleased to announce a collaboration that will build upon its successful history.

VWAPAF Co-Chairman Kevin Laing shares the purpose behind the beyond-musical mission.

“The Van Wert Performing Arts Foundation exists to bring a bountiful selection of performances to as broad of an audience as we possibly can. We are not just Concerts in the Park, the Enrich Community Concert Series, or the Grand Series at the Niswonger. Our charge is to bring beauty and entertainment, challenging speakers and eye-opening performances, as well as educational programming that engages people of all ages and all walks of life; in an effort to enhance the lives of our citizens”

Deciding to partner with the Van Wert County Fair Board to bring a high quality concert event to the fair in 2020 was a natural choice.

“The Van Wert County Fair is a long standing tradition in Van Wert, and what better opportunity to reach a large and diverse audience in a casual venue than for the Foundation to offer a concert at the Grandstand during the Fair. We hope to spread joy and excitement to the Fair attendees, and offer some world class entertainment at reasonable cost for all to enjoy. We want to see all of the members of the community at one of our various performances, and we are so thankful to the Van Wert County Foundation, and all of our supporters that help us fulfill our mission,” Laing noted.

The Van Wert County Fair is primed and ready for an event-filled five days of extreme fun from August 28-September 2. As you walk about the fairgrounds and enjoy the many events at the Grandstand, we encourage you to begin dreaming of the musical stars that will converge upon our fine town and light up a stage all because Van Wert County collaborations create amazing quality of life in the form of Concert 2020. Stay tuned . . .